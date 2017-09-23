As NEWSVINE Closes – How Do You Feel? – a poll

My fuzzy buddy Karl as he looks today.

Newsvine passes away in about eight days, how do you feel about that?

For me, I’m not all that happy about it, but life is a never ending sequence of events. Everything changes, hell… I found these really comfortable shoes that were the best I could find for working on concrete, now I can’t buy ‘em anymore, cause they stopped making ‘em… damn… comfortable shoes are a heaven sent.

Oh, so how do you feel about the Vine’s passing? And, for our lurkers out there, we have a poll… actually it’s for everyviner.

I actually have mixed feelings about the Vine.

First the good, I learned a lot about how to write articles here. I wrote satire, sociopolitical opinions, poetry, displayed my artwork, told random stories, conducted polls and introduced my fuzzy buddy Karl to Viners.

Why am I not mentioning my friends first? Because of those still here, we’ve already set up a landing spot for us to continue our particular brand of discussions. There are many friends that left a long time ago, and for those I’ll always be sad they left, but tha’s life.

Second the bad, I won’t miss the meme heads, those that were just looking for someplace to drop a meme and move on to the next place to drop the same meme elsewhere. What a waste… Over the last year I’d stopped trying to have discussions outside my tight circle of friends. Trying to talk to some here is like trying to convince a drunk to give you their car keys… reason will not get through.

Another thing that bothered me is there are many Viners I used to have a lot of respect for, but over the last couple years either their true nature was exposed, or they reached that age where they don’t feel they need to treat others with respect… Wrong! People always need to strive to be Ladies and Gentlemen… It’s the way I was raised… how about you?

One other thing that bothers me is there was a lot of people that put tremendous amounts of effort into driving the Vine forward. We had amazing intellects, creative writers, photographers, artists and poets. Passion is what drove Newsvine… and now with the expiration of the Vine, all of that great talent will eventually be wiped away… discarded like so much garbage… course than again, how many viners go into the dark places on the Vine to drag out those posts? Reading old comments is like stirring the bitter sweet memories of the dead, best left alone.

These are some of my feelings, I’ll miss some, but not as many as I first thought – I’ll be in a new place soon – with my closest friends. Some I won’t be missing, but hey… I won’t be missed by some of those either. Probably the best way to find me is to first go to this Google+ site -- it's a site directory, so you can find all the Google+ sites (and more) that are now active -- News Viners

So, anyway… click the upvote… vote up everybody… and respond to the poll questions. I love to see upvotes for everyone, and remember there are always surprises in every box… oh, and clip to your other nations... let's have a little pre-wake... wake?

Oh, and enjoy the gratuitous image of Karl… he’s such a ham…