An Early Visitor

This morning about 3:30 am a man came beating on my door crying for help. As I live in an isolated area I knew I had to do what I could. My dog friend was barking and I had to make sure he stayed in the house, he would probably just bark continuously and make a bad situation worse.

I grabbed my shotgun and some clothes and yelled through the window, “What happened to you?” As isolated as I am, I have to take precautions.

I keep the window shades up on that window, the light on the porch is on, and the lights in the house are off. This gives me the advantage of looking out the window, without someone being able to see into the house.

The man told me he’d rolled his vehicle down the road, and he was obviously in a great deal of pain. He had a cut on his head.

I went outside and the guy was lying on the steps to my kitchen door, under the lights. He told me his back was hurting him immensely. I considered taking him to the hospital in my van, but decided with the back injury to call 911.

It probably took a half hour to forty-five minutes for the EMTs and Sherriff’s Deputy to arrive. During this time I tried to cover the guy with a blanket in case he went into shock, and I tried to console him with my being there. If I left to check to see if the Ambulance was on the way he always called me back.

The EMTs finally showed up and started asking questions of him, had he been drinking – yep, did he have any weapons – yep, a pistol in his pocket, (I’d already put my shot gun away a long time ago… I’ll remember this incident for that). The EMTs retrieved the pistol, and put a backboard under him. They also asked him if he’d been wearing his seatbelt to which he replied, “Fuck No! I ain’t no pussy!” They loaded him onto the stretcher and carted him away.

After they went down the road, the Ambulance stopped and I found out later the Deputy had some questions for the guy. After the EMTs left I walked down the road to where the Deputy was looking around… I wanted to see if there was any property damage to the structures my landlord own, and see the vehicle for the inevitable questions that always come.

I talked to the Deputy, inspected the old dilapidated barbed wire fence the guy tore up, and I looked at his vehicle – a 97 or so – Ford Expedition. From the condition of the SUV it looked like the driver’s side “A” pillar was crushed down to the steering wheel, meaning the man had been at the point of impact when the SUV landed on its top and side. The Ford was on its wheels when stopped.

For me it was a bit scary to wake to a man’s voice calling for help like he was. I didn’t know what’d happened and when I first saw him through the window, he seemed to be clutching his side, although now I know he was trying to relieve the pain in his back. But, for a moment I wondered if he’d been shot, and of course the next thought was, if he’d been shot was the person who did it still around?

Once I settled down a bit I did the best I could and just waited for it all to play out.

I called into to work this morning and told them what happened and that I wasn’t going to come in since I was still up four hours later. Besides we got our first heavy rain in two months this morning, we won’t be working the fields for a few days or until the end of the week. Not a problem as I’d worked ten hours Saturday, because we knew the rain was coming.

I feel for the guy. My boss found his Facebook page and it turns out he’s in his late twenties. On his page he complains of chronic nerve pain in his feet, and how tired he is of being in constant pain. Oh, his page also shows his heavily bandaged hand… his post was from yesterday… he’d punched a window out… before the wreck… Like I said I feel for the guy, but now his pain just dialed way up from his back injury… some just can’t get outta their own way… but, at least he lives today!

Update:

Okay, the kid's father was just here. He told me his son is going to be okay, but that he'd broken his back(not clear on that), but he did say his son had ribs broken on both sides of his spine, and had a punctured lung up by his upper left chest. He also suffered road rash, or more precisely gravel rash, on his left shoulder and his face/head area. He probably got pounded into the road when the vehicle landed.

The father also told me the hospital was flying the kid to a larger metropolis for further treatment to his back.

Pretty emotional... the father was nearly in tears a couple times thanking me for helping his son... it's kinda hard to take, when I really didn't do anymore than anyone else would have done.