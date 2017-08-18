Nazi Memes: a poll

I'm going to keep this real simple, and ask for viners to contribute responses to the poll.

Is comparing Antifa protesters with Soldiers landing on Omaha Beach, like comparing Americans who suffer under Trump with Holocaust victims?

Yes, or No?

If you feel compelled to leave a comment please do, but I'll probably not be participating in the comment threads for two reasons; one I don't like to influence the polls I take, and two my job is jockeying a tractor around fields I farm. If someone addresses me directly I may have a chance to respond, but please excuse my interactions if they are short.

One, final note, I am and always will be a patriot of this country. I also do not support either political party -- never have -- never will. I grew up watching the same movies most of you did. The Nazis were and always will be the Bad Guys. What happened in Charlottesville is a tragedy and we should all stop a moment and offer condolences to a grieving mother.

This event should never been allowed to escalate to the level it did.