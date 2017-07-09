The Scorned – a little nation get together

The Scorned -- reason over emotion

First, thank you all for joining this new nation, it gave me a really warm feeling to see all your names in the membership list so quickly.

Second, what was my reason for calling this nation The Scorned? Was it because I thought it was a cool name? Yes and no, but all of us are passionate about our areas of interest, and we are all well versed in expressing ourselves with respect for others, mostly… at times… and we’ve all been on the receiving end of gang and singular attacks hence we are The Scorned.

The other reason I started this nation and invited you all is because at various times we’ve all been scorned for our passion and for our use of reason over emotion to get our ideas across. In my opinion, reason is in short supply on the Vine and I hope by demonstrating how effective it can be, more people will follow our example… funny that, but always a hope…

One thing I hope we all keep in mind is that there is a Silent Majority of Viners present at all times. Most of you probably remember my Do You Lurk article/poll of a few years back? I wrote it then because of a class subject I studied in school and I was curious about how big the Silent Majority was on the vine… turns out it was just a little over the statistical model, although that could be adjusted for by sample size. My main point about bringing that up is at any time I am writing, I am always considering there is a larger audience for my words, and I hope sometimes we will repeat things to each other, and know that we are doing so, just so new people may see our ideas. My hope is by our discussions within our nation we can lead others to think in a new way about the world we see around us… opening minds one mind at a time can be very powerful… they may struggle, but sometimes new ideas leak in over time…

I sincerely believe we can bring new ideas to a larger group. It may only take one idea, from an obscure place like Newsvine to start a fire of understanding… that is my hope… I hope that doesn’t sound too goofy?

Some notes to admins: please only accept invitations from others after careful vetting. In my opinion, we all need to be on the look out for spammers, re-regs and parachute accounts. One thing to look for is zero comments, seeds and articles. If they are new to the vine, how can they be one of The Scorned?

Invite those you know who would be a good fit for this nation, people with high intelligence, strong writing skills, even temperament and a good sense of humor are all welcome. I don’t care and I don’t think you care about party affiliations, as long as that’s not all that viner is about. I get along with anyone as long as they want to get along.

And, finally if a future member starts to act like a troll on a regular occasion – we have to consider removing them from the nation. Our reputation as a Nation should never be as a safe haven for trolls. One bad apple can spoil the barrel, and I hope that we can keep that from happening. Being blocked from some author’s columns is inevitable, but let’s do it for the right reasons okay – discussions from reason are not always welcome – but we are The Scorned – we can take it.

Anyway, we are The Scorned. We’ve all been through the crucible and survived, outliving many of our vine adversaries in the process – I salute you.

Have fun… stimulate minds… and stir imaginations… reason over emotion

Note: I personally stay away from partisan politics in general and religion on principle, I hope we don’t have a lot of seeds in those areas, but if I don’t show up to discuss a topic you’ll know why. I do check the nations I admin to make sure the CoH is in place, just as a matter of keeping things respectful. I know this group is good about the CoH, but some of the non-members comments can go outside the lines on occasion which can be damaging to our reputation.

Anyway… enough… have fun!