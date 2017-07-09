I See Propaganda, Can You Spot It Too?

can you spot it too?

The linked article is a pretty simple example of propaganda, in fact there are more than one propaganda techniques being used in the link.

How many can you spot?

After North Korea Missile Test, What Does Kim Jong Un Really Want?

Note: I'm not an expert on propaganda, just an interested party. I did study Public Relations while earning my degree, and the some of same names kept popping up in PR and propaganda, Edward Bernays being one of them. As the Father, of PR Bernays is one that all of us should study, his techniques effect us all on a daily basis, and his influence on our society is immense.

For those interested in learning more about PR/propaganda there is an excellent BBC documentary that explains the history of how our modern society is controlled by the propagandist... Century of the Self -- is a four part documentary -- take a look over the next few nights and see what you think.

Thank you -- C. Cory Spencer