Karl Updated Live!

Sorry for leaving you hanging for so long, I'm still trying to teach myself how to use Adobe Premier Pro so I can edit the video footage I have of Karl. I finally couldn't wait any longer and found a suitable video to show you all how he's fairing today.

We've tried different hair grooming styles and we think we've settled on this one as our favorite. Karl's hair style is called the 'Lamb Cut', although Karl keeps trying to convince me it's a 'Lion Cut'. But, I keep telling him the lion is just a big cat, he says he doesn't care.

Anyway, we have been on many adventures and I've learned so much from him and his comfort to me is incalculable. I will try to get some more stories out, but I find it hard to type with a dog on my lap, and I have to decide, do I type or act as nice place to sleep for my buddy?

Thanks all -- Cory and Karl

note: the video footage is a bit grainy due to the low light conditions of the sun going down, please accept our apologies.