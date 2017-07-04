Newsvine

Karl Updated Live!

By C. Cory Spencer
Tue Jul 4, 2017 8:43 PM
Sorry for leaving you hanging for so long, I'm still trying to teach myself how to use Adobe Premier Pro so I can edit the video footage I have of Karl. I finally couldn't wait any longer and found a suitable video to show you all how he's fairing today.

We've tried different hair grooming styles and we think we've settled on this one as our favorite. Karl's hair style is called the 'Lamb Cut', although Karl keeps trying to convince me it's a 'Lion Cut'. But, I keep telling him the lion is just a big cat, he says he doesn't care.

Anyway, we have been on many adventures and I've learned so much from him and his comfort to me is incalculable. I will try to get some more stories out, but I find it hard to type with a dog on my lap, and I have to decide, do I type or act as nice place to sleep for my buddy?

Thanks all -- Cory and Karl

note: the video footage is a bit grainy due to the low light conditions of the sun going down, please accept our apologies.

This is my buddy Karl. He is a rescue that came to my house, kicked in my heart and said he was staying. We've been buddies for over a year now, and he is the sweetest, best mannered dog I've ever been around -- at least I think so.

Shortly after he came into my life I took him to a Veterinary office to have him checked out and to eliminate a massive flea and tick infestation. The Vet Tech found a chip and contacted one of the owners. This person promised to contact the person they gave my buddy away to, and I still haven't heard from anyone.

Karl and are now inseparable, and I am so lucky to have him in my life.

I hope you enjoy this little video clip -- I'll try to post more later.

