When is a Retraction not a Retraction?

17 Intelligence agencies concluded Russia interfered with the 2016 election, headlines blared for months.

This essay is intended to demonstrate how propaganda is practiced by the powers that be and their tools the MSM.

First find the retraction in this linked article.

Trump’s Deflections and Denials on Russia Frustrate Even His Allies

Like many retractions by the MSM it is found at the bottom of the article... and is nearly invisible in its Italic splendor.

But, consider the power of these words,

“We have 17, 17 intelligence agencies, civilian and military who have all concluded that these espionage attacks, these cyber attacks, come from the highest levels of the Kremlin. And they are designed to influence our election. I find that deeply disturbing,” Clinton said during Wednesday's presidential debate in Las Vegas.

Words that will still be part of most American's lexicon for years to come... 17 Intelligence Agencies concluded... Russia influenced... 2016 election...

After several months and many hundreds of news reports about Russia's influence on the 2016 election and the idea that, 17 Intelligence agencies concluded that the allegations of Russian interference could be proven true, imagine how intensely those words barraged the average citizen, and compare that to the retractions now on the MSM stage regarding how they got the story wrong. If you clicked the last link about the 17 intelligence agencies, you can scroll down to the bottom of the page and see PolitiFact's retraction sensationally calling for truth in media!

How many headlines did Americans view proclaiming 17 Intelligence agencies concluded that Russia influenced our 2016 election, how do these retractions balance the words in a headline, repeated over and over for days, weeks, months? Those words are effectively part of many American's lexicon, and as part of the propaganda agenda they will always be considered true, as long as retractions are buried and not addressed in the first place by the loudest means possible by the MSM outlets.

In a world where the MSM held journalistic integrity as sacred, Americans would now see as much a clamor from the media explaining how the reports were wrong. And, while the MSM may have been lead down the path to the propaganda point of the 17 Intelligence agencies by those in power, the MSM seems to be in no hurry to equally and emphatically proclaim that their initial reports were wrong.

Some may say it's just media bias, in my opinion the talking points of how 17 Intelligence Agencies concluded that Russia influenced our election in 2016, will remain as fact in most American's conscious memories for years to come, this is not media bias it is propaganda.

A little bit about my thoughts on the influence of propaganda on our population. Propaganda as it used today was first developed in the early part of the last century. Once the enormous power of propaganda was confirmed functionally it became fundamentally easier for those with media, on a leash, to control the masses. Refined over time propaganda became an incredibly potent tool for controlling large groups of people, and even entire nations.

Once the powers that be acquired the means to deliver propaganda directly to our places of residence, work, schools, events, organizations, and our consumer activities they unleashed propaganda's power continuously. Americans receive directed and reinforced messages nearly every time they interact in the man-made world.

In my opinion, the only true bias in media is propaganda. This bias is manufactured to keep Americans divided. There is no real difference between our political parties, except for manufactured black and white issues of division. in my opinion, the parties are given to us as a focus point for division and to give us an illusion of choice. Our propaganda outlets produce opportunities for Americans to be divided on an hourly basis. Why are so many of us willing to fall for it? Because, propaganda is extremely potent.

We are conditioned to split into groups from our earliest days, sometimes splitting up into groups is not any real problem and many times it can be amazingly productive. But, we are also meaningfully divided into groups to meet propaganda's agenda. Think of school again, remember how the competitive spirit was nurtured during inter-school sports events? Even for the kids not raised in a sports viewing or participating family, they still received the propaganda agenda of the competitiveness between rival groups. While there is this ongoing pummeling of messages of opportunities for division between groups by our media, consider as well that education organizations also use their power to promote carefully crafted propaganda messages to young impressionable minds, propaganda that will remain with the individual child into adulthood. Organizing sporting events into groups of competitors is simulated war, children are taught to support their group in mock battle against other groups of children. As adults sporting events take on a tribal persona -- all in the effort to divide us into competitive groups.

I know what that sounds like, but it's even crazier to think that the powers that be would ever give up the propaganda control mechanism, once it was developed and refined... and they will never forget it is a large condition of their power. They will never give it up... but we can turn off the electronics, disavow print media, and condition ourselves to see propaganda as it is and we may retake some of our power.

Here is another link you may find interesting,

The AP And New York Times All Agree That “17 Intelligence Agencies” Did NOT Support The Claim Of Russia Helping Trump

p.s. I want to make it clear I'm not supporting or denigrating any of the public figures provided in the links.

I wrote this essay not to provide an opportunity to create more divisions, but to explain how propaganda keeps us apart.

If you are curious about propaganda as I view it, look to my column for my other essays and materials on the subject.

If you want to see Americans reunited, stop falling for propaganda's opportunities to be divided.

by C. Cory Spencer