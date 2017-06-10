Batman Dies!

Holy Batman, Adam West passes on to the big Batcave in the sky.

As a kid I loved Adam West's Batman -- he had it all the The Batmobile, the Batplane, Batboat and who can forget the totally awesome Bat belt? Everything was Batsomething and I loved the show for it.

Batman had his trusty sidekick -- Robin -- and the scariest list of Villains imaginable -- the Penguin -- the Riddler -- the Joker and who can forget Eartha Kitt's sexy voice? Even at nine years old I had funny feelings about the Catwoman.

Take a moment for Adam West and the Batman.

I salute you Batman and the little boy inside me sheds a tear...