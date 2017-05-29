NOAM CHOMSKY - The 5 Filters of the Mass Media Machine

I just ran across this video today, well because it was just uploaded to YouTube today.

The material for this video comes from the book, "Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media" (1988) by Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky. The book can also be found online for free in PDF form.

Along with the book there was also a feature length video of the same title released in 1992, I personally don't remember that much about that video, probably because I didn't connect with as much as I did the book.

The book, Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media is very powerful and also depressing once the reader understands how our MSM really works. Herman and Chomsky describe a Media that blatantly manipulates the news stories we read for the agenda of those in power -- this video briefly describes how that is done -- through the 5 filters of the Mass Media Machine. Wikipedia also describes these 5 filters in this entry -- Five filters of editorial bias -- again, not as strong as the book, but worth reading.

One thing the book discusses in depth is how the MSM utilizes article placement and repetition to push the agendas of those in power, to the forefront of the viewer's or reader's mind. Ask yourselves why do we hear some stories over and over, why are they always on the front page, when similar stories are rarely discussed at all? It's not by accident, mostly it comes down to who does the story put in a bad or good light for the benefit of those in power. For instance why does our Government chose to intervene militarily to democratize one oppressed population over another in a similar oppressive circumstance -- of course we all know the answer to that question -- but in all the hub-bub of the latest news story is that question even ever raised?

Another thing to consider is that since the late Eighties the ownership of our Media has dropped from some fifty plus corporate owners to six that own 90% of all our Media -- it's far easier for six corporations to co-ordinate one agenda than it is for fifty -- I wonder if that is why the Fairness Doctrine was repealed?

So, watch the video and you may get the idea, but read the book and it will change the way you look at this world forever.

As always this video is discussing a subject that transcends any one president or party, please do not bring partisan politics into the discussions on this page. Both parties are complicit in this story and there are plenty of places on the Vine to bash the other party, feel free to post partisan comments in those places -- thank you.