How to Control What People Do | Propaganda - EDWARD BERNAYS | Animated Book Summary

This video is discussing the book -- Propaganda -- by Edward Bernays

"Propaganda" was published first in 1928 and updated in 1955.

Edward Bernays is the nephew of Sigmund Freud and applied his uncle's theories to the Masses.

Edward Bernays is also considered the Father of Public Relations. His influence on our lives is immense and I wish everyone could take the time to read his book.

If you are interested you can also download this book for free online -- Edward Bernays -- Propaganda PDF

The book is about 80 pages long and is an easy read.

The first chapter starts with these paragraphs,

The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. Our invisible governors are, in many cases, unaware of the identity of their fellow members in the inner cabinet. They govern us by their qualities of natural leadership, their ability to supply needed ideas and by their key position in the social structure. Whatever attitude one chooses to take toward this condition, it remains a fact that in almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons a trifling fraction of our hundred and twenty million-who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind, who harness old social forces and contrive new ways to bind and guide the world. It is not usually realized how necessary these invisible governors are to the orderly functioning of our group life...

In my opinion, propaganda is not necessarily just Fake News. Propaganda can be everything from how advertising influences us, to how sports celebrities help reinforce ideas that those in power wish us believe, to how our Media convinces the American people to go to war. To me Fake News is a relatively new term and relates to specific news stories or events. Propaganda is older than most of the people reading these words, unless you are over ninety years old. For example a quote from the book,

But when the example of the leader is not at hand and the herd must think for itself, it does so by means of cliches, pat words or images which stand for a whole group of ideas or experiences. Not many years ago, it was only necessary to tag a political candidate with the word interests to stampede millions of people into voting against him, because, anything associated with "the interests" seemed necessarily corrupt. Recently the word Bolshevik has performed a similar service for persons who wished to frighten the public away from a line of action.

If you want to know the true nature of propaganda, I recommend you read and research how it works to control our population. Do not just assume you know what propaganda is because you watched some old WWII reels in school and learned how propaganda was applied by the Nazis to their people and be aware that the Nazis learned about propaganda from Edward Bernays. The power of propaganda is not something the Elites, our Government, or Corporations can resist and once they took a taste of that power, ninety years ago, they never gave it up.

Read the book and arm yourself with knowledge because,

"Those who know the least obey the best." -- George Farquhar

The idea that makes me weep is this, Bernays chose to work the dark side of Propaganda, what if instead of using it to control the masses for the benefit of the few, he chose instead to use propaganda for the benefit of all? Propaganda can be used to pull people together for the greater good of all. Imagine what we could accomplish if we weren't divided by propaganda?

Note: I respectfully request that bashing of political leaders or parties be taken somewhere else, please... please honor this request.

--Thank you -- C. Cory Spencer