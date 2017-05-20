6 Baltimore schools, no students proficient in state tests | WBFF

“That’s absurd to me. That’s absurd to me,” says Warren’s mother Janel Nelson. “That’s your teachers report card, ultimately.”

Project Baltimore found Frederick Douglass is not alone. Four other city high schools and one middle school also have zero students proficient.

According to the video the Baltimore school district spends $16,000 per year for each student -- that expenditure per student is the 4th highest in the Nation -- I wonder where the money goes?