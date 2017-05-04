Newsvine

C. Cory Spencer

About Free-range human Articles: 152 Seeds: 17 Comments: 7723 Since: Sep 2011

Who is Most Likely to Pee on the Toilet Seat, Liberals or Conservatives? a poll

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By C. Cory Spencer
Thu May 4, 2017 7:55 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Please, children be nice lift and the @!$%#ING SEAT!!!

Source

Is it just me or does it seem to be another "Silly Season" on Newsvine?

Really, for real, do liberals liberally shake the trouser snake? or are conservatives just to conservative to touch... it?

So, in that spirit let's have some wet fun...

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor