Heineken | Worlds Apart | #OpenYourWorld

So, let's crack a cold beer (or beverage of your liking) and have a real open minded discussion. Can it happen in real life, online, or is it only in the world of make believe?

Am I wrong, did we use to be respectful to each other even if we came from different sides of the the political spectrum or was that just a happy holiday fantasy?

If redneck or tree hugger America was suddenly hit with a major life threatening catastrophe would you turn your back on helping your neighbors because they voted red or blue, different than you?