Heineken | Worlds Apart | #OpenYourWorld

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By C. Cory Spencer
Thu Apr 27, 2017 3:03 PM
Discuss:

So, let's crack a cold beer (or beverage of your liking) and have a real open minded discussion. Can it happen in real life, online, or is it only in the world of make believe?

Am I wrong, did we use to be respectful to each other even if we came from different sides of the the political spectrum or was that just a happy holiday fantasy?

If redneck or tree hugger America was suddenly hit with a major life threatening catastrophe would you turn your back on helping your neighbors because they voted red or blue, different than you?

Heineken presents 'Worlds Apart' An Experiment.
Can two strangers with opposing views prove that there's more that unites than divides us? #OpenYourWorld

Find out more about the campaign, and sign up to one of our new Human Library events where you can share a beer with someone unexpected at Heineken.com/openyourworld

