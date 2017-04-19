Newsvine

Buckminster Fuller Final Message

By C. Cory Spencer
Tue Apr 18, 2017 10:12 PM
There exists a realizable,

evolutionary alternative

to our being

either atom-bombed into extinction

or crowding ourselves off the planet.

The alternative is the computer-persuadable veering of big business from its weaponry fixation

to accommodation of all humanity

at an aerospace level of technology, with the vastly larger,

far more enduringly profitable for all, entirely new

World Livingry Service Industry.

It is statistically evident

that the more advanced

the living standard,

the lower the birth rate.

~ Bucky Fuller's Foreword to GRUNCH of Giants

This animation is a tribute to Richard Buckminster Fuller. The audio is recorded by Shari Morgan And Roger Kotila of EarthStar Radio two weeks before his death.

Richard Buckminster Fuller was a architect, systems theorist, author, designer, engineer and inventor. But he would say he was a "Comprehensive Anticipatory Design Scientist" to solve global problems surrounding housing, shelter, transportation, education, energy, ecological destruction, and poverty.
Many see him as the Father of Sustainability

The music in the video can be found here:
http://tinyurl.com/mbzcm7x

