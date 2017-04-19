Buckminster Fuller Final Message

There exists a realizable,

evolutionary alternative

to our being

either atom-bombed into extinction

or crowding ourselves off the planet.

The alternative is the computer-persuadable veering of big business from its weaponry fixation

to accommodation of all humanity

at an aerospace level of technology, with the vastly larger,

far more enduringly profitable for all, entirely new

World Livingry Service Industry.

It is statistically evident

that the more advanced

the living standard,

the lower the birth rate.

~ Bucky Fuller's Foreword to GRUNCH of Giants