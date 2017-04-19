There exists a realizable,
evolutionary alternative
to our being
either atom-bombed into extinction
or crowding ourselves off the planet.
The alternative is the computer-persuadable veering of big business from its weaponry fixation
to accommodation of all humanity
at an aerospace level of technology, with the vastly larger,
far more enduringly profitable for all, entirely new
World Livingry Service Industry.
It is statistically evident
that the more advanced
the living standard,
the lower the birth rate.
~ Bucky Fuller's Foreword to GRUNCH of Giants
Buckminster Fuller Final Message
Tue Apr 18, 2017 10:12 PM
This animation is a tribute to Richard Buckminster Fuller. The audio is recorded by Shari Morgan And Roger Kotila of EarthStar Radio two weeks before his death.
Richard Buckminster Fuller was a architect, systems theorist, author, designer, engineer and inventor. But he would say he was a "Comprehensive Anticipatory Design Scientist" to solve global problems surrounding housing, shelter, transportation, education, energy, ecological destruction, and poverty.
Many see him as the Father of Sustainability
