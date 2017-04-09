545 people are responsible for the mess, but they unite in a common con

This article, written by Charley Reese, was first posted in the Orlando Sentinel some thirty years ago -- it is still relevant today.
I have posted this before, but I like to remind people of its message occasionally.
Politicians are the only people in the world who create problems and then campaign against them.
Have you ever wondered why, if both the Democrats and the Republicans are against deficits, we have deficits? Have you ever wondered why, if all the politicians are against inflation and high taxes, we have inflation and high taxes?