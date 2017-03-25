Moos kauen ["Chewing moss" like a Moscow dateline --tr]: This is the hammer! NATO could never have expected such an asynchronous low blow! This is equivalent to a declaration of war before 1 April! And it has caught the North Atlantic Terror Organization completely flat-footed.
German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is threat to NATO's existence - Fort Russ
Sat Mar 25, 2017
