How to Pay for Your Wall, President Trump

Dear, President Trump

I have a way to pay for your Wall on the Mexican border that is only a legal Executive Order pen stroke away. It is a really simple plan – direct the DOJ, all State and Municipal courts, and all Law Enforcement agencies to fine all those who employ undocumented workers the maximum current fine, no appeals, no exceptions. The current maximum fine to an employer is $4,313 four thousand, three hundred and thirteen dollars. Of the 11.1 million unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. in 2014 it should not be that hard to find maybe 5 million or so, undocumented workers, that are employed in the U.S. and of those, if the DOJ prosecuted their employers at the maximum amount of $4,313 than it would be easy to raise approximately 21.6 billion dollars to pay for your Wall, which would easily cover the cost estimated as stated here,

On Thursday, Senate leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said Congress will follow through on Trump's border wall order, and McConnell estimated it will cost $15 billion at most — he cited a range of $12 billion to $15 billion.

And, imagine how much of a Wall you could start building on our Norther border with the remaining ten billion or so (not accounting for the ‘normal’ cost overruns *Grin Grin, Wink Wink, Nudge Nudge, Say No More*).

Plus as jobs for undocumented workers dry up due to employers fear of being fined, I'm pretty sure there would be no reason for undocumented workers and their families to stay in the U.S. -- you may have to scare all social service providers in a similar way, but hey what's one social worker gonna do against the immense power of the Executive Order pen?

As to the undocumented workers and their families, I'm almost certain Americans will feel a south bound breeze as the illegals leave for Mexico and parts South.

Easy-peasy – oh Rotund Orange-ish One – signed forever your wage slave – C. Cory Spencer

P.S. if you really want to fix the undocumented worker problem, maybe we could have a discussion about how Americans are getting older and soon enough there will not be enough young native born and documented workers to support our lazy, old aged asses on Social Security. But, hey why let a little thing like homeless elderly people bother you in your Ivory Towers?