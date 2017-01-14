Gasolinazo: Mexico in Revolt | News | teleSUR English

Things are heating up in Mexico,

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's latest neoliberal reforms have provoked a fresh crisis that may prove to be too much for his widely-maligned government to handle as people throughout the country take to the streets to challenge the drastic increase in gas prices. Workers and campesinos, students and youth, social movements and politicians, as well as elders, are sparing no effort to resist what many see as the open theft of the Mexican masses by the country's corrupt and wealthy elite.

Note: I haven't clicked on the links in that story, so I don't know what you'll find. I'm seeding it more as heads up to those of us that follow news outside of the navel gazing U.S.

The first I heard of this story was a couple days ago, form a couple of the Mexican colleagues I work with. They know I'm interested in hearing about news from their home land and I'm glad they shared this information with me from their perspective.