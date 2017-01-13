Newsvine

NBCUniversal Makes Another $200 Million Investment in BuzzFeed - Bloomberg

Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal made its second $200 million investment in BuzzFeed Inc., deepening ties between the two companies in online video and advertising.

The latest funding will let NBC and BuzzFeed work more closely together on ad sales, like producing more short-form digital video for advertisers and sharing it across social media. It will also help BuzzFeed expand its digital video production, such as its popular food media network, Tasty, according to a statement from the two companies Monday.

