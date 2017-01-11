I would have seeded this, but it's either not an article but a blog, or I failed when the Newsvine gatekeeper commanded, "Stop. Who would cross the Bridge of Death must answer me these questions three, ere the other side he see."

Anyway, for all the little children and me, a lawyer makes plain the words written herein the "Grand Service Agreement for Instagram useth."

A lawyer rewrote Instagram's terms of service for kids. Now you can understand all of the private data you and your teen are giving up to social media

– Officially you own any original pictures and videos you post, but we are allowed to use them, and we can let others use them as well, anywhere around the world. Other people might pay us to use them and we will not pay you for that.

or this happy fun time tidbit.

– […] we may keep, use and share your personal information with companies connected with Instagram. This information includes your name, email address, school, where you live, pictures, phone number, your likes and dislikes, where you go, who your friends are, how often you use Instagram, and any other personal information we find such as your birthday or who you are chatting with, including in private messages (DMs).

or you can go to the linked pdf and read the Lawyer's wisdom on page 10

Maybe all our contracts, warranties, and even laws should be written for children? or at least for low attention span me?