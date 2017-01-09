Newsvine

Have You Considered Leaving Newsvine? a poll

By C. Cory Spencer
Sun Jan 8, 2017 10:28 PM
I wonder if there's anything going on outside?

Another question, another poll.

I hope we are all having fun with these polls?

The question of the day is, "Have you, or are you considering leaving the Newsvine?

I know many of us get worn out by the day-to-day grind of trench warfare, some viners take a breaks of varying lengths, some take permanent breaks -- including deletion of their accounts. Have you ever felt like dropping the mic and leaving?

 

Note: Do Not Bring Partisan Politics Into This Article – there are plenty of places to post those issues, just not here. If you need a place to talk partisan politics, please feel free to write your own article, or post a seed where others can share you ideas.

