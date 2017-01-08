Should the Newsvine Moderators be Part of the General Newsvine Community? a poll

That’s it a simple question, “Should the Newsvine moderators be part of the general Newsvine community?”

Should the Mods be friends with individual Viners, should the Moderators be members of Nations? Should the Mods contribute articles and seeds that aren’t Meta in nature? Should the Moderator’s political affiliations be declared, or known? Are any of those things necessary for moderating Newsvine, or the other sites they moderate?

Or, should the Moderators just be one of the gang?

Note: I'm only asking this question about the Newsvine Moderators, not the Nation Administrators, of course admins need to be part of the general Newsvine community.

Note: Do Not Bring Partisan Politics Into This Article – there are plenty of places to post those issues, just not here. If you need a place to talk partisan politics, please feel free to write your own article, or post a seed where others can share you ideas.