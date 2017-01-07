Would You Recommend a Newsvine Membership to Your Mom? a poll

Mom, sweet mom Source

That’s one of the questions, “Would you recommend a Newsvine membership to your mom?”

Okay, I’m sure some of you will say, no my mom’s already here, so the question could be, “Would you invite your Boss, all your Friends, your Religious leader, your 3rd grade teacher… etc... to join the Vine?

Is the Vine your guilty little pleasure, or is it more?

Would you be comfortable if the people you know in the “Real World” read all of your comments?

I ask these questions in relation to some of the other polls I’ve done, feel free to look at the poll results from those if you wonder why I’m asking these questions.

Note: Do Not Bring Partisian Politics Into This Article – there are plenty of places to post those issues, just not here. If you have a problem with that request, please feel free to write your own article.