Mainstream fake news: the devious limited hangout « Jon Rappoport's Blog

one of the most devious forms of MSM fake news: the limited hangout.
When necessary, news outlets will do a PARTIAL EXPOSURE of a hidden crime. The assumption is, once the story is published and broadcast, everyone will shake their heads and say, “That’s terrible,” and move on. The whole thing will be forgotten in a matter of days, as if the whole truth has been revealed. Limited hangout.
