Hello... Hello... Is This Thing ON! Testing... Testing...

By C. Cory Spencer
Tue Dec 20, 2016 12:54 PM
Glad to see the tracker, uh... trackin'

Man am I glad to see you guys!

I been snowed in for 3 days -- really, the snow in my driveway is two foot higher than my mini-van can deal with -- snow much deeper down the road.

Cool, no work for Cory, but then imagine my horror to find my favorite pass time broken. Oh, the anguish! 

No Vine, no emails (quiet weekend) and nuthin' on TV... not even a 4x4 passing the house!

Anyway, it's good to see ya' all and I'm heading to work just to talk to a human.

Oh, and Karl "the Wonder Dog's" glad I'm heading to work to, he said he's tired of seeing my fuzzy face. okay, he didn't actually "say it!" geez... I ain't been away from civilization that long.

