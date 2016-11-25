Fake News? -- a poll

Extra, Extra -- Get Your "Fake News" Here! Source

I’ve recently noticed articles about “Fake News” and “Propaganda” being published on the Internet.

Imagine my surprise to find these articles. I’ve known for years that much of what is called news is fake or propaganda. Was the rest of the reading public finally catching up to reality? For instance have you read this article/poll from Gallup? Americans' Trust in Mass Media Sinks to New Low

Now, only about a third of the U.S. has any trust in the Fourth Estate, a stunning development for an institution designed to inform the public. When opinion-driven writing becomes something like the norm, Americans may be wary of placing trust on the work of media institutions that have less rigorous reporting criteria than in the past.

Since the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine in 1987, media ownership of TV, radio, newspapers and magazines has been reduced from 50+ corporations to Six? Yes, six corporations own 90% of all our media in this country. Seems an incredible amount of power in the hands of just a few corporations… doesn’t it?

I’m going to ask a few poll questions just to see where Viners stand on the issue of Fake News and Propaganda.

I guess my biggest question is this, “Are Fake News stories being published on Newsvine?” and “Can you identify a Fake News story from a Real News story?”

Although the following guides are for students writing scholarly papers, many of these techniques provide unbiased tools in helping readers determine if an article is Fake or Real News.

Purdue OWL -- Using Research and Evidence

Columbia College -- Evaluating the Credibility of Your Sources

BTW are you using the tag, "not-news" on you seeds and articles if they are nothing more than opinion pieces?

Note: please don’t get too choked up about partisan politics on this article. There are plenty of places to bash the other party or our Leaders, or you can write your own article/poll and see if you get the results you want.