New Questions About the 'Tone' of Political Discussions on the Vine -- a poll

can't we all just get along? Source

As in the last article on this subject, this article is Meta and not-political.

Non-political Meta discussions about the questions raised here are respectfully requested.

I want to sincerely thank everyone for respecting this request on the last article I posted.

This article comes about because of questions raised in my article,

Do You Like the Tone of Political Discussions Currently on the Vine? a poll

Where 7 in 10 viners don't like the tone on the Vine, and 6 in 10 think the tone effects the health of the Vine. There are other poll questions in that article and you can see them for yourself, but I think these were the most interesting.

The main questions are, why don't people like the tone on the human level? Would a different kind of seed or article type make the tone better?

A few other questions came to me while I was reading the comments on my last article, you can see them in the new polls below.

Some of you may wonder why I post so many polls? I do it so we can all say what we are thinking, even if we don't like to post comments, polls allow that outlet. I also feel polls are more accurate than just the most vocal of us posting comments would be.

I do think we all want to see Newsvine be the best it can be, in my opinion polls like these are a good place to get the conversation started.

The questions about bullying may raise other questions or statements, but we should all keep in mind Cyberbullying is a crime in nearly every State in the Union, and if not a specific crime many people have been charged criminally with other statutes. Shouldn't we take it seriously here? So far Cyberbullying has for the most part been mild on the Vine, as far as I know? but... it still hurts...

Please remember this article is Meta and not meant to be a place to discuss politics. There are plenty of seeds and articles on the Vine to discuss those issues.