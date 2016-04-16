The UnOFFICIAL Newsvine Primary™ a poll and a Redo

I voted, did you? Source

Ich bin ein New Yorker!

Okay, okay I know I did this just over a month ago, but this may be the last week it even really matters.

And, I'm the curious type, with all the considered discussions and debates has anyone changed their mind and wish to vote differently? :-/

Besides, the New York primaries are coming up on April 19th and after that the whole point of the primaries may be moot.

So, can we do this one more time, I promise that I most likely won't do this again, unless...

This poll is not quite the same as the last time, because some of those candidates in play have dropped out. Plus I'm not including a selection for third-party or none of the above like I did last time, sorry.

So, once again enjoy, be nice and vote each other up, it gives me a warm feeling to see all the votes -- vote, vote, vote

Here is the link to my last poll -- The OFFICIAL Newsvine Primary™ a poll -- if you want to see how people voted in March.