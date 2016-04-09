What's Your Sign... Baby? a poll

Two Wild and Crazy Guys

We cruised for them in our tight slacks which give us great bulges! Source

What’s the cheesiest pick-up line you ever heard?

So, you're out on the night the lights are low, you're high and up comes some bubblin' crude with the goofiest, cheesiest line you ever heard, what was it?

Or,

What’s the cheesiest pick-up line you ever laid down?

We've all been there feelin' oh so cool and smooth, and out tumbles... the stupidest, sleaziest line of... wha' the Hell?

Of course somebody had to fall for one of those lines at least once, so come on what'd you say, and did it work? I'm lookin' for some new material, help a brother out won't ya?

This is the place to spill the drink and tell us, what was your best/worst/most disastrous night out? Did the cops show up? Do you have a scar?

Oh, and what's your sign... Baby