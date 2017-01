I was first introduced to this video in college and I've wanted to share it ever since. So, please peruse this 20 minute video and then leave your comments below.

This video is from 2007, but its words are still true, if a bit dated. The world is moving fast and in ten years a lot can change.

From its extraction through sale, use and disposal, all the stuff in our lives affects communities at home and abroad, yet most of this is hidden from view. The Story of Stuff is a 20-minute, fast-paced, fact-filled look at the underside of our production and consumption patterns. The Story of Stuff exposes the connections between a huge number of environmental and social issues, and calls us together to create a more sustainable and just world. It'll teach you something, it'll make you laugh, and it just may change the way you look at all the stuff in your life forever. http://storyofstuff.org

And for all you fact checkers out there: http://storyofstuff.org/movies/story-of-stuff/