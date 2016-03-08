The OFFICIAL Newsvine Primary™ a poll

Time to Vote! Source

It’s time to walk the talk! The OFFICIAL Newsvine Primaries™ are OPEN!

Who you gonna vote for?

Just like in the “real world” you can vote for any candidate from either party.

Unlike the “real world” both party’s candidates are all on one poll. I sorta pondered long and hard about making two polls, and I could see the advantages to both a Democratic poll and a Republican poll done separately, and allowing all Viners to vote twice. The results could have been interesting, but after scientifically flipping a coin -- twice -- fate demanded a mashup of all the candidates in one poll!

Also in this primary you get a third party vote. Or you can chose none of the above...

So, here it is Viners let’s rock the Primaries!

You can only vote onetime for one candidate, and please don’t forget to leave your comments in the spaces provided below! Or, not!

Let’s all be nice now and vote each other up too! The Viner with the highest number of votes gets… uh... the highest numbers votes?

The polls close on Monday 3.14.2016 at 11:59 pm

As in most of my polls, I'll try not to influence the outcome (as if I could) so I'll mostly be lurking. If you have a specific question for me, I'll try to answer it in a non-partisan manner :)

Seriously, people be nice... this is supposed to be for fun!