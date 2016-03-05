Can you comment? poll -- Problem Fixed? broke again! grrr... Still broken on Monday 3/6/2016

I haven't been able to comment or even read the comments since about 1 am PT this morning.

Most of the pages on Newsvine will not load the comments.

Many of the pages are not loading properly. Of course Newsvine has been very hinky for about two weeks now, or maybe it's just the normal hink?

Am I the only one with this problem, comment below... uh, wait... that won't work.

Please vote in the poll, maybe that will work?

After I published this, there is no poll to be seen (of course) and of course I can't comment and now I realize I can't vote up the article either, maybe it worked I did it through the preview pane, but I can't see if the vote took?

another article for the dust bin I guess?

Well I don't give up easily so I went to the MSNBC side and found that I could post to this article from there

you can try to comment here if you want? C. Cory Spencer at MSNBC

Update:

Well I think the problem is fixed for now, at least I can comment from the Newsvine side again, and I can see the comments on all the pages I've loaded so far. I think the problem may have been my smartphone. I use my phone as a Wi Fi hotspot for my laptop. After reading a comment from another viner I realized we were both having a problem with the same brand of devices. I decided to do a hard reboot/reset on my phone. (something another viner hinted at in the first comment, although they did say router and I figured my phone didn't count as a router for some reason. dumb me.) Resetting my phone fixed my problem, either that or the Vine gremlins finally got bored of torturing me.

I want to thank everyone that commented and voted in the poll, I was able to figure out that the problem I was having was mostly mine, and a least one other, maybe. -- It's real nice to see the vine pull together and help a fellow viner (me) out. Thank you, Thank you!

Update to the Update:

It's broke again -- I'm going outside to stand in the rain... :(

Update 3/6/2016:

three days now and I'm still not able to see comments. The page loads quickly, and then stops loading really quickly. I'm not that much of a web designer, but I do have a basic understanding of some HTML and CSS.

The other element that doesn't load is the poll chart doesn't display.

below are some screen captures

Menu bar on my column home page

this is the menu bar from an article when the Vine isn't loading comments

this is the capture of the Discussion counter, here I'm not seeing the Vine load the number of comments made, and the number of votes doesn't load either.