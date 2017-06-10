R.I.P.: How Adam West made peace with life and career after his iconic 'Batman' role - The Washington Post

Adam West and Batman hold a special place in my heart, it’s sad to see a hometown icon pass away.

I loved Batman when I was eight years old and the show was new. The world of the sixties was a turbulent and scary place, but the Batman was always on duty and was always on twice weekly. I had to make sure I finished my accordion practice before Batman came on TV. My mother’s deal, “no TV until you practice one half-hour!” (God I hated the accordion…)

When we moved to Walla Walla, Washington in 1969 it took me a couple years to find out that this was Batman’s hometown. Imagine my surprise and joy!

Batman I salute you!

The little boy inside me sheds a tear…