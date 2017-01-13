Why Are You Considering Leaving Newsvine? a poll

A couple days ago I polled Newsvine here, Have You Considered Leaving Newsvine? a poll
Currently the results show 80% of Viners have or are considering leaving Newsvine.
The question a friend asked is, "I wonder why?"
So, that is what today's poll asks...
Note: Do Not Bring Partisan Politics Into This Article – there are plenty of places to post those issues, just not here. If you need a place to talk partisan politics, please feel free to write your own article, or post a seed where others can share you ideas.