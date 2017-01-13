Newsvine

C. Cory Spencer

About Free-range human Articles: 149 Seeds: 16 Comments: 7128 Since: Sep 2011

Why Are You Considering Leaving Newsvine? a poll

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By C. Cory Spencer
Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

January 13, 2017 poll results, so far

Source

A couple days ago I polled Newsvine here, Have You Considered Leaving Newsvine? a poll

Currently the results show 80% of Viners have or are considering leaving Newsvine.

The question a friend asked is, "I wonder why?"

So, that is what today's poll asks...

 

Note: Do Not Bring Partisan Politics Into This Article – there are plenty of places to post those issues, just not here. If you need a place to talk partisan politics, please feel free to write your own article, or post a seed where others can share you ideas.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor